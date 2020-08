A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit and run on Hay Avenue in Edinburgh.

The incident happened around 2.45pm on Sunday, 22 March, 2020, when an off-road motorcycle mounted the pavement and struck two female pedestrians.

Both suffered injuries and required hospital treatment.

The man has been charged with road traffic offences and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday, 27 August).

