The final edition of AJ Bell Fringe on Friday will hit the airwaves tonight from 9pm BST, so grab a ticket and help us reach £200,000 for Fringe artists and venues.

More than £190,000 has already been raised across over 100 separate projects – so a massive thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Let’s keep it going!

Tonight’s fantastic line-up is:

Briefs | Le Gateau Chocolat | Stiff & Kitsch | Megan Shandley | Kid X | Farr Out | Craig Hill | Helen Duff | Alfie Ordinary | Michael Odewale*



… and your host for the evening Courtney Act

Plus – in addition to her pre-recorded segments, Courtney will be taking over the @edfringe Twitter account for the duration of the show!

How it works –

Buy your ticket for £9 (£1 less than an average Fringe ticket).

You’ll receive a link to watch the show.

Tune in live tonight from 9pm BST (Friday 28 August).

Or catch up until Monday 31 August.

All shows are live captioned.

And remember, every penny will go directly in the hands of artists and venues, helping them return to the Fringe next year.

*Line-up may be subject to change.

