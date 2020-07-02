The family of a three-year-old boy who died following a crash in Morningside have paid tribute to him in a statement issued through Police Scotland today.

Xander Irvine suffered fatal injuries following the collision when he was struck by a car travelling on Morningside Road around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 30 June.

The family said: “Xander Paul Thomas Irvine, 3-years old, was out for a walk in Morningside with his mother on Tuesday afternoon when a tragic accident occurred.

Xander Irvine

“Xander was a very happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy who was very dearly loved by his parents Victoria and Paul. Xander was a real chatterbox who just loved books, playing with all sorts of vehicles and his Lego. He really enjoyed life and he enriched the lives of everyone he met.

“Victoria and Paul are devastated and feel as if their hearts have been ripped out. Xander will be so very sorely missed by them both and all his family and friends in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“His parents would like to thank the paramedics, police, the fire and rescue service and members of the public for their help at the scene of the accident. Also, thank you to all the hospital staff and the police liaison for their help and to the public for their support to both Victoria and Paul and their families.

“What will we do without you Xander?”

