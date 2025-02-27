Police in West Lothian are seeking the public’s assistance to trace a 16-year-old male, missing from Livingston.

Kyle McDonald was last seen around 5.30pm on Wednesday, 26 February, 2025 in the Kaims Court area of Livingston.

He is white, of slim build, and around 5ft. 10 inches in height, with short, brown hair and a moustache. When last seen Kyle was wearing a grey hooded top under a black Nike jacket, Nike cargo jogging trousers and black Nike trainers.

Officers are continuing to check for any relevant CCTV images which could assist their enquiries.

Inspector Geraldine Josey said: “Kyle’s family is understandably worried and our concern for him is growing. He was expected home last night but when he didn’t return his family contacted us.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Kyle or who has any information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with us. I’d also ask people in the area to check any outbuildings in case he has sought shelter during the night.”

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 2980 of 26 February, 2025.

