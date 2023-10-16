It is the middle of October and we should not be at all surprised that autumn has indeed arrived.

Leaves in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh proved an irresistible playground for two and a half year old Yousef Abou-Off.

The Met Office say it will be dry but cold with temperatures around 9° until Thursday when there is a chance of rain.

This is mainly due to Storm Babet which will bring wet and windy weather to most of the UK.

As the rain moves northwards it will stall across central and eastern parts of Scotland where the rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday. There is a Severe Weather Warning for rain for this area where up to 150-200 mm of rain could accumulate in some areas of higher ground.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”

David Morgan, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the South West before moving across to the North East through Thursday and into the weekend.

“Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding. There is also concern that surface water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc. as a result of the high winds.

“Flood Alerts and Warnings will be issued as required, and we continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7. People can check our Flood Updates for all the latest information and the three-day Scottish Flood Forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead.

“If you live or work in an area that could be affected, consider any steps you need to take now to be prepared and stay safe, and to take extra care if you need to travel.

“If you have not already signed up to Floodline, you can do so now to receive free updates for where you live, or travel through, directly to your phone. Follow SEPA’s social media, especially @SEPAflood on X for the latest information.”

