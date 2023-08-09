In Alison Skilbeck’s Uncommon Ground we are introduced to seven characters, all of whom frequent an unnamed common every day during the Covid lockdowns. Skilbeck portrays each of the characters – female and male – with the help of just a few props. She’s an excellent writer and actor, bringing each person to life with subtle nuances of speech, and personal stories that are both entertaining and poignant.

We begin with Margot, a posh woman with an out-of-control dog. Margot’s doing her best to cope with her demanding adult children and difficult husband, now all working from home

‘They all want LUNCH!’

Margot had plans of her own for this year, but like so many others they’ve been scuppered. Skilbeck has women like Margot nailed perfectly; her speech is peppered with the idioms of her class; ‘plazzy bags’, ‘Margot Muggins’ – I’m sure you can hear this kind of thing in every smart suburb. But none of Skilbeck’s characters are one-dimensional, and we soon see that Margot has problems – and one problem in particular – of her own.

Tilly, Skilbeck’s next character, is an older lady now living with her niece and dealing with a recent diagnosis of dementia. Skilbeck skilfully portrays a woman who knows all too well that she is losing her grip and is desperately trying to reassure herself

‘I can cope.’

Many of Tilly’s muddles are superficially funny, but really her situation is tragic. We feel for her.

The atmosphere lightens again, however, when Skilbeck brings on her Fairy Draggle/Mrs Sandra Foster. This council employee turned actor is trying out her new persona as a children’s entertainer

‘I’ve got me sign and me wings and me wand.’

Before she gets her first customer, she gives us an amusing insight into life at home with her son and mother. And when a child finally hoves into view, there is a lovely interaction between them (as described by Fairy Draggle) and some pithy comments about his flat-soya-white drinking Mum.

Maureen, a hospice orderly, is Skilbeck’s next role. She wears a red tunic and a hairband. And she too has a very particular problem – but one she overcomes with tenacity and optimism. She loves working in the hospice, and she sings to the residents

‘It’s a long long time from May to December.’

Skilbeck subtly links each character to another; Sandra is the mother of Margot’s daughter’s boyfriend, Tilly is one of Maureen’s patients, and my own favourite character, Matty, is Sandra’s first customer. Matty is very much an only child, coming out with some grown up turns of phrase that he could only have picked up from his parents, whose separation he describes in poignant detail. Like many children, he is very observant, but doesn’t always understand the meaning of what he has seen; this adds both humour and pathos to the character of a little boy who feels like he’s the parcel being passed in an incomprehensible adult game.

Dougie takes a daily walk in his jacket and deerstalker hat. He lives with his wife Patti, whom he adores – indeed he’s enjoyed lockdown

‘It’s been great to have time by ourselves, otherwise she’s always out, volunteering, keeping fit…’

He describes their life together, the fun surprises she gives him, the memories they have made

‘She’s a never-ending source of delight.’

But now Dougie almost dreads going home; his story is a sad one.

Uniting all of Skilbeck’s characters is her seventh, one that’s been around a lot longer than any of them. It’s a tree. Skilbeck first introduces it at the beginning, but at that point we’re not quite sure what she’s talking about; at the end all becomes clear, and the tree is given a life of its own, as Skilbeck lists the numerous things, from violins to scaffolds, for which we need wood – and indeed the many reasons why we need living trees too.

‘I was once primeval forest. You were the afterthought.’

Alison Skilbeck’s Uncommon Ground is a charming, touching show with humour and real humanity. Skilbeck is a hugely talented and experienced actor (you may have seen her as Lady Elton in The Crown) who handles her material with sensitivity and skill to create an enjoyable look at the intersecting lives of six people – and one all important tree.

Alison Skilbeck’s Uncommon Ground is at Assembly Rooms (Front Room) in George Street until 27 August. Please note there is no show on Monday 14 August.

Hint of Lime Productions presents ‘Uncommon Ground’. Written and performed by Alison Skilbeck. Directed by Gareth Armstrong. Music by Simon Slater. Lighting design by Mark Dymock. PHOTO Pete Le May

Hint of Lime Productions presents ‘Uncommon Ground’. Written and performed by Alison Skilbeck. Directed by Gareth Armstrong. Music by Simon Slater. Lighting design by Mark Dymock. PHOTO Pete Le May

Hint of Lime Productions presents ‘Uncommon Ground’. Written and performed by Alison Skilbeck. Directed by Gareth Armstrong. Music by Simon Slater. Lighting design by Mark Dymock. PHOTO Pete Le May







































Like this: Like Loading...