As part of the Trams to Newhaven project, between Monday and Wednesday, 27 to 29 March 2023, there will be road works between Pilrig Street to Foot of The Walk. These will be west side works.

Leith Walk will close to north bound traffic between Pilrig Street and Foot of The Walk. South bound traffic the length of Leith Walk will operate as usual.

Localised access to Balfour Street will be via Arthur Street.

Localised access to Springfield / Steads Place will be maintained via temporary ramps over the central reservation.

Localised access to Casselbank Street will be via Kirk Street.

Details of the traffic management arrangements can be read here.

Visit Lothian website for details of bus diversions during this work.

Parking and loading will be maintained on the east side of the street.

Main Diversions: Pilrig Street, Bonnington Road, Great Junction Street.

Once these works are completed, the northbound section between Pilrig Street and Foot of the Walk will re-open to traffic.

And then a second round of roadworks will take place between 30 March and 1 April 2023 at the Foot of The Walk to Pilrig Street. These will be east side works.

Leith Walk will be closed to south bound traffic between Foot of the Walk and Pilrig Street.. North bound traffic the length of Leith Walk will operate as usual.

Localised access to Crown Street will be maintained.

The junctions of Crown Place, Manderston Street, Lorne Street and Dalmeny Street with Leith Walk will be temporarily closed.

Access to Manderston Street, Lorne Street and Dalmeny Street will be via Easter Road.

Localised access will be maintained to properties on Jameson Place via Balfour Street.

And any updates will be published on the Trams to Newhaven Twitter account here.

Leith Walk between Pilrig Street and Balfour Street

