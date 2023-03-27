As part of the Trams to Newhaven project, between Monday and Wednesday, 27 to 29 March 2023, there will be road works between Pilrig Street to Foot of The Walk. These will be west side works.
Leith Walk will close to north bound traffic between Pilrig Street and Foot of The Walk. South bound traffic the length of Leith Walk will operate as usual.
Localised access to Balfour Street will be via Arthur Street.
Localised access to Springfield / Steads Place will be maintained via temporary ramps over the central reservation.
Localised access to Casselbank Street will be via Kirk Street.
Details of the traffic management arrangements can be read here.
Visit Lothian website for details of bus diversions during this work.
Parking and loading will be maintained on the east side of the street.
Main Diversions: Pilrig Street, Bonnington Road, Great Junction Street.
Once these works are completed, the northbound section between Pilrig Street and Foot of the Walk will re-open to traffic.
And then a second round of roadworks will take place between 30 March and 1 April 2023 at the Foot of The Walk to Pilrig Street. These will be east side works.
Leith Walk will be closed to south bound traffic between Foot of the Walk and Pilrig Street.. North bound traffic the length of Leith Walk will operate as usual.
Localised access to Crown Street will be maintained.
The junctions of Crown Place, Manderston Street, Lorne Street and Dalmeny Street with Leith Walk will be temporarily closed.
Access to Manderston Street, Lorne Street and Dalmeny Street will be via Easter Road.
Localised access will be maintained to properties on Jameson Place via Balfour Street.
And any updates will be published on the Trams to Newhaven Twitter account here.
Five things you need to know today
SNP Leadership Election The result of the SNP Leadership Election will be announced at just after 2pm today from BT Murrayfield where all the candidates will gather to hear their fate. In common with the other leadership elections which have taken place in the UK – all Conservative leadership elections – this has not been…
A visual invitation to flock to the Show….
The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) is ready for ‘Flock to the Show’, a public art trail which will travel round Scotland this April and May. The campaign celebrates the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships to the Royal Highland Show, which takes place between 22-25 June 2023. The art trail…
New SNP leader will be announced today
As the leadership election brought out some of the well-hidden divisions in the SNP over recent weeks, the leaders of the other political parties in Scotland have been observing with some degree of interest. Whether any of the opposition parties will be able to capitalise on the change at the top of the SNP in…
New national day of action for supported interns
A new government-backed national day of action will be marked on Monday to boost the number of people with a learning disability or autism spectrum condition in employment. Led by the charity DFN Project SEARCH, the first-ever National Supported Internship Day showcases the contribution young adults with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) can make to the workforce.…
Continue Reading New national day of action for supported interns
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week. If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel Updated versions of the listings…
Women’s football – FC Edinburgh now 22 games unbeaten
After seeing off a strong challenge from Westdyke at home, FC Edinburgh are now 22 games unbeaten in Scottish Women’s League One In the final game before Scotland’s fourth tier splits into top and bottom six, the league leaders had to work hard to rescue a point against the northeast club at Meadowbank after Westdyke…
Continue Reading Women’s football – FC Edinburgh now 22 games unbeaten