Police Scotland is appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace a woman reported missing.
Chantelle Stewart, was last seen on Princes Street, Edinburgh, about 11pm on Saturday, 28 January, 2023.
The 25-year-old, who lives in the Falkirk area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.
Chantelle is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, slim build with long brown hair.
When last seen she was wearing black mini jacket, black dress and black coloured high heels.
Anyone who may have seen Chantelle since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3129 of 29 January.
Three options for the Pride bridge
The fate of a beloved Edinburgh footbridge at the centre of a community campaign fighting to stop it being demolished by the council will be decided this week. Three options for the future of Leith’s deteriorating ‘Pride Bridge’ have been set out in a report going before councillors this week. They range from keeping the…
Watsonians add indoor crown to outdoor cup and league
Scottish Indoor Championship: women: Watsonians 5-4 Clydesdale Western; men: Western 9, Inverleith 6; promotion/relegation: women: Edinburgh Hockey Club 5, Uddingston 2; promotion/relegation men: Watsonians 11, Hillhead 9 (all games at Perth) Sarah Jamieson scored three goals as Edinburgh side Watsonians added their first Scottish indoor title to the outdoor league and Scottish wins last season, but…
Bonhams selling contents of a Highland estate house in Edinburgh
The selected contents of a Northumberland mansion house, Meldon Park, and of a private Highland Estate will be auctioned in Edinburgh this week. Highlights of the selected contents of Meldon Park include: The Arch of Constantine, Rome, a painting in oils by the British artist Jacob Strutt (1790-1864) estimated at £10,000-15,000. Duncan’s horses, by John…
Top jazz and folk musicians lined up for Linlithgow
The Red Door concerts at St Peter’s Church in Linlithgow return on 10 February when multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield and guitarist Graeme Stephen visit the High Street venue. A saxophonist, piper and whistle virtuoso, Fifield has collaborated with leading international names including Indian percussion master Zakir Hussain, Argentinean bandoneonista Walther Castro and the widely revered Dutch…
The Who are coming to Edinburgh Castle this summer
It is 40 years since the rockers last played in the capital but they are coming back to Edinburgh in July as part of a UK tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will perform music from the band’s nearly 60-year long career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy & Quadrophenia as…
New player deal signed for Hibs
At Easter Road on Monday Hibs announced the loan signing of CJ Egan-Riley from English Championship side Burnley. The 20-year-old joins on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign. CJ, who is more than comfortable at centre-back, right-back, and as a number six, signs with a top pedigree. The youngster came through the Manchester…