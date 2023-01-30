Police Scotland is appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace a woman reported missing.

Chantelle Stewart, was last seen on Princes Street, Edinburgh, about 11pm on Saturday, 28 January, 2023.

The 25-year-old, who lives in the Falkirk area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Chantelle is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, slim build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing black mini jacket, black dress and black coloured high heels.

Anyone who may have seen Chantelle since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3129 of 29 January.

Like this: Like Loading...