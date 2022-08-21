The lockdown provided an opportunity to revisit or watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer and its spin-off series Angel for a new generation of fans.

Ben Lund-Conlon went a stage further breaking down the number of deaths in the Buffy for statistical analysis. Lund-Conlon has taken inspiration from his favourite character Giles played by Anthony Stewart Head. I’d suggest this is for fans only while Ben might disagree it is an enjoyable hour for the initiated with an unpretentious, self-deprecating tone. Lund-Conlon gets the audience on his side quickly.

There is a serious note to the production and this can be a tricky endeavour to pull off, especially when the audience is not sure if they are in on the joke.

That aside this was a fascinating and funny hour spent with my 11-year-old-son who loved every minute of reliving the best part of lock-down.

Ben Lund-Conlon: Lies, Damned Lies and Buffy the Vampire Slayer – tickets at the link below

