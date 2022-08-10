The appearance is only our own business, whether we are tall or small, fair- or dark-haired. We inherit some of these features, while others we can change anytime by our own will. Millions of people globally decide balding is the issue influencing their attractiveness and feeling of self-respect. Approximately 80 million people in the USA are struggling with hair loss. That is a point they are seeking practical, reliable, and prudent methods to solve this problem. Hair transplant in Turkey appears to be one of them.

There are some reasons hair loss could happen to almost all of us. It may be affected by season changes, genetic, hormonal disorders, or just ageing. It is a natural process to lose one’s hair. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, we can lose from 50 to 100 hairs per day and must not call it a problem. The trouble is when you will find you lost 200 or even 300 hairs, and then you should be aware and take some steps to manage the issue.

Turkey is the most popular destination for millions of people all over the globe to take medical treatment. It provides high-end solutions and is proven to be one of the best countries to make hair transplants. Board-certified doctors work in Turkish clinics. They will make your hair grow in a few months, not for all the money on the earth.

Here we will answer all questions on the hair transplant operation: duration of stay and costs in Turkey, its benefits, and how to arrange the medical trip to Turkey and make your hair great again.

What is a hair transplant, and what does it solve?

It will help if you remember that you always have a solution wherever you are suffering from balding, hair thinning, or have some injuries and scars where hairs are not growing anymore. You may be trying specific medicines or lotions to make your hair grow again, but hair transplant surgery is the essential way to deal with the problem. And there is no doubt it will bring you the most desired outcome.

A hair transplant is a medical procedure when a surgeon moves the hair follicle from the donor body area to the recipient (balding or thinning). This surgery may be performed to restore the head, beard, moustache hairs, eyelashes, and eyebrows. A hair transplant resolves such problems as male pattern baldness, male and female hair thinning, or filling the hairless areas caused by trauma. It is not the cure but the solution. You will see the result in 6-8 months when your hairs appear again on the bald scalp.

It is a must to entrust your appearance to those who know their business well. Turkish doctors are highly skilled, have a lot of experience in this field, and have an excellent treatment history, confirmed by dozens of positive reviews from international patients. Turkey remains the most favourable country to do hair transplants. Below we provide the reasons why you should look for Turkey if considering doing a hair transplant.

Your benefits of getting a hair transplant in Turkey

There are lots of countries where you can get a hair transplant. So why should you put your mind to Turkey? Here are some compelling arguments:

Costs . Hair transplant is a quite expensive surgical procedure, and it takes time to compare all the prices among countries and clinics. Bookimed has done that work for you, and now you can see that Turkey is one of the most affordable countries to deal with hair loss. It has 2-5 times lower prices than the US and the UK, and European states.

. Hair transplant is a quite expensive surgical procedure, and it takes time to compare all the prices among countries and clinics. Bookimed has done that work for you, and now you can see that Turkey is one of the most affordable countries to deal with hair loss. It has 2-5 times lower prices than the US and the UK, and European states. Experienced staff . The lower price does not mean a lower quality of the procedure. The personnel constantly have training for skill development and master their knowledge according to the international associations’ standards. Turkish doctors are members of the foreign hair transplant community, sharing their experience and achievements in the field.

. The lower price does not mean a lower quality of the procedure. The personnel constantly have training for skill development and master their knowledge according to the international associations’ standards. Turkish doctors are members of the foreign hair transplant community, sharing their experience and achievements in the field. All service coverage. Besides the hair transplant, you will get a full package of related offers. It includes free consultations, laboratory tests, and all necessary medications, postoperative care, transfer from/to the airport, the help of an interpreter if needed, and even accommodation in the hotel for the whole period of staying (you must discuss this option with the chosen clinic). Bookimed will keep abreast of this journey, assisting 24/7 for free.

Hair transplant procedure in Turkey — how is it done?

According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, there are two main types of hair transplant: Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT). FUE harvesting is the most accepted way to restore hairs and has the fastest recovery period. Its duration depends on the surgeon’s qualification and patient’s characteristics and may take up to 8 hours. The procedure is arranged under the local anaesthesia and contains the following stages:

Consultation and preparation for a hair transplant. Prior to the treatment, the doctor should determine the graft number to be replaced and optimal placement. You can express all concerns and discuss them before surgery. You will pass the following test during this stage.

Prior to the treatment, the doctor should determine the graft number to be replaced and optimal placement. You can express all concerns and discuss them before surgery. You will pass the following test during this stage. Graft extraction. With the help of a medical tool, the surgeon extracts donor grafts from the donor area, usually at the back and sides of the head.

With the help of a medical tool, the surgeon extracts donor grafts from the donor area, usually at the back and sides of the head. Graft insert. One by one, grafts are implanted into the bald area.

After the procedure, you will have a postoperative period to recover and must follow some prescription to see the projected result come to a reality. It may include a prohibition on drinking and smoking, and washing or dyeing hair for a period.

Besides, other types of hair transplants are available in Turkey: Sapphire FUE, Robotic Hair Transplant, provided with the robotic system, Organic Hair Transplant, which is the author’s methodology of Dr. B Clinic in Turkey. All these methods have their advantages, and you may prefer one of them to your choice.

Hair transplant cost in Turkey

As mentioned above, hair transplant prices in Turkey are much lower (up to 70%) than in the United States or the United Kingdom. You should pay approximately $2,000 for the procedure in Turkey, while it will cost you $9,500 and $20,000 in the US and the UK, respectively.

These costs may vary greatly depending on the clinic status (public or private), region, the surgeon’s reputation and the number of grafts (from 200 to 6000+) to be replaced in the hairless area.

Things to know before going to Turkey for a hair transplant

There is no doubt you will choose Turkey for hair transplant surgery. What should you know before going to Turkey besides understanding the process and prices?

Your stay in Turkey may last from 3 to 5 days, depending on the operation result and doctor’s prescription.

If it is not covered by the clinic you choose, you should take some extra money for the hotel and meal or other private expenses according to your preference. You can pay in cash or PayPal/credit card — all options are available.

You should check details on the entry requirements to Turkey at the official council websites in your country to learn more.

What’s more, flight tickets are not included in the price of the procedure. You should keep it in mind and buy it in advance.

You can always rely on the Bookimed team to help you with all these or other issues.

How Bookimed can help to arrange my medical trip

Your journey for the better self starts with your decision to make a hair transplant and trust this trip to Bookimed. The service has a vast network of partner clinics in Turkey which provide hair transplants. Nowadays, it counts to 67 hospitals with over 200 positive verified reviews on the procedure, basically from the US and the UK citizens. What does Bookimed support look like?

You submit the request on the Bookimed website. In the shortest term, Bookimed coordinators will contact you, answer all questions on the clinics, doctors, price range, and even visa arrangements to Turkey, and inform you of Turkish hospitals’ discounts and special offers. You choose the clinic that corresponds to your expectations and budget. With the help of Bookimed, you prepare all medical and travel records. We schedule the time of the hair transplant procedure — you need just come to Turkey and enjoy your new look.

Do not forget to leave your impressions and review on the Bookimed website to let others know more about the Turkish clinics’ hospitality and professionalism.

Afterword

If you are trying to deal with hair loss, Turkey has the offer for you. You can become one of those 500,000 international tourists who come here each year for medical treatment. There is nothing but the truth that you will adore your new appearance and hair in just a few months.

Photo by Lea Maruani on Unsplash

