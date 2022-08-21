Converting to Judaism is a big undertaking, not least in terms of the impact on one’s identity, and it forms the beating heart of the writer-performer Erin Hunter’s effervescent one-woman show.

Set in Tel Aviv, and inspired by a true story, the action charts the physical and psychological journey of Heather, from Ohio, whose Californian husband Zach has gone there to work at a cybersecurity start-up.

Hunter, of Camden, north London, but originally from Los Angeles, is impressively versatile as she jumps from her dewy-eyed lead character to the self-apologetic, newly religious Zach and on to Shiraz, a selfie-taking, pouting, leopard print bikini-wearing, Botoxed Orthodox Jewish princess who is “46 going on 16”. And that’s (inexcusably) ignoring Udi, Heather’s well-honed, cocksure surf teacher, not to mention the eight other characters, including Heather’s Trump-supporting Christian parents, whom Hunter energetically brings to life in fine, often comical, detail beneath the searing sun.

Pacily directed by Adam Lenson, the visually creative show makes clever use of the plastic storage containers, which Hunter, 41, variously lies down, stomach first, on as she paddles away on an imaginative 9ft foam barge, leaps onto and gyrates on as if treading the ocean waves and stretches herself out upon as she smokes a joint.

Interspersed with the physical action, Hunter – in wavy blue leggings and a sleeveless turquoise top initially covered by a light brown T-shirt before she sheds her inhibitions – strums away on a ukulele as her tempestuous psychodrama dips and surges. Encircling her are human sharks questioning her conversion and her marital commitment.

Enveloping it all, the sights and sounds of Israel, from a sweaty wedding to air raid sirens to an unorthodox Orthodox party in Ikea are sensitively conjured up amid the relentless Mediterranean waves with the help of an unobtrusive soundtrack.

Underbelly Bristo Square, Until 29 August. Tickets here.

