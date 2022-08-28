A quite extraordinary experience where dance, animation and music take you on a journey of emotion that will make you weep.
Michael Rosen was in the audience when I watched 201 Dance Company perform Andrea Walker’s adaptation of his Sad Book, which made it particularly powerful for me, but his presence is not a requirement for your socks to be blown off. Their beautiful production exploring the anatomy of grief, and in particular of a parent losing a child, is gorgeously filled with sound and animation for a fully immersive experience.
A huge amount of imagination has gone into matching the score with the animation and the dance on the stage and as a result the story – the Sad Book story – has become even more vivid and visceral and utterly compelling. If you see only one more show this year, make it this one.
Sad Book 201 Dance Company
