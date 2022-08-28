A quite extraordinary experience where dance, animation and music take you on a journey of emotion that will make you weep.

Michael Rosen was in the audience when I watched 201 Dance Company perform Andrea Walker’s adaptation of his Sad Book, which made it particularly powerful for me, but his presence is not a requirement for your socks to be blown off. Their beautiful production exploring the anatomy of grief, and in particular of a parent losing a child, is gorgeously filled with sound and animation for a fully immersive experience.



A huge amount of imagination has gone into matching the score with the animation and the dance on the stage and as a result the story – the Sad Book story – has become even more vivid and visceral and utterly compelling. If you see only one more show this year, make it this one.



Sad Book

201 Dance Company

Venue 82

ZOO Southside – Main Hous

18:30

Aug 27-28

55 minutes

Edinburgh, UK. 26th Aug, 2022. Alan Coveney who plays Michael Rosen gets some last minute tips from Michael Rosen before Michael watches for the first time the stage adaption of his Sad Book. The book has been interpreted for stage by Choreographer Andrea Walker and 201 Dance Company. Tom Duffin.

