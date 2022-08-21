by Anoushka Stokes Wilson (10)

As we all know Basil Brush is a hilarious fox, especially in this show, where he’s celebrating his birthday of being in show business for 60 years. The Basil Brush family fun show is suitable for all ages and is guaranteed to make you laugh. This show has water pistols, songs and a great ending.

Mr Martin is Basil’s sidekick and Basil enjoys making fun of him. During a medley of cheesy music: “It’s time for YMCA – get your spell check on Mr Martin!” is a great joke by Basil.

Later poor Mr Martin comes on as Elsa from Frozen “You look like Gemma Collins on Rue Paul’s Drag Race”. But they must be good friends because they told us they spend most of the year at Butlins then doing pantomime together and were even on one of the Jubilee National Treasure buses.

Basil Brush is quite a naughty fox especially in this show. You also have to remember that one of Mr Martin’s most important jobs is to make sure Basil doesn’t mix up the adult show only jokes with the children’s jokes.

“An Irish man and a Scots man walked into a pub and….” “ NO NO NO !!! Basil that’s for the adult show on tonight at 6pm, Mr Martin warns him. I do not know what the adult only show is like but I heard it is absolutely outrageous!

Basil embarrasses the dads, made his own “Alexa” and even sings I’m Still Standing by Elton John at the end.

This is a very funny show, plus all of the kids can get an autograph and a photo with the most famous fox in Britain at the end.

Gilded Balloon At Teviot 12.30 Tickets here

Like this: Like Loading...