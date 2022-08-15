Allandale Tarn owner Iona Allan (pictured with two of the most popular flies she produces) is making regular checks on the temperature of the water at the fishery near the Five Sisters Zoo at Gavieside near West Calder to see if she can re-open.

She was forced to shut the door when the air temperature topped 30c after a prolonged warm spell and she will update anglers as soon as she feels it is right to open again.

Iona said: “Sorry anglers, I’ll just have to catch up on my housework.”

Stenhouse near Burntisland also closed from the weekend and owners say it will remain that way until the temperature cools.

Their social media page said: “Much like last year, with the increased hot and bright weather with absolute minimal for rain for months, we are again fighting an algae bloom.

“We will assess the situation daily but until further notice we are closed.”

Bill Taylor reports decreasing water levels at Glencorse in the Pentland Hills above Flotterstone and confirmed that police and Ranger patrols are continuing in a bid to cut down on poaching.

