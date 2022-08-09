Becky Ward has confirmed her retiral from international hockey after Scotland’s 3-1 defeat by Canada in the fifth/sixth place game in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The game was the 33-year-old’s 179th for the Tartan Hearts in a career stretching 14 years and coach Chris Duncan described the Dundonian as “a legend”.

Ward (pictured facing the camera), who now lives in Glasgow, has scored one goal for the Scots in her career and Duncan said she has set standards for others to follow.

Watched by parents and team members, he added: “Becky’s retiral must have been the worst-kept secret in hockey, but her performances speak volumes.

“She has appeared in three Commonwealth Games events and has been captain, vice-captain of the group. Becky is a legend.”

The Western Wildcats player helped Scotland warn sixth place in Glasgow in the 2014 Games and seven in the Gold Coast in 2018.

Nicknamed Wardie, she started playing hockey aged eight and received her first full cap for Scotland in February 2008 against Belgium.

She co-captained her country in their return to top flight European competition at EuroHockey 2021 after the team won gold in Glasgow at the EuroHockey Championship in 2019.

Her uncle Mike played ice hockey for Great Britain as a goaltender he is director and commercial manager of Elite League ice hockey side Dundee Stars along with Becky’s father, Stephen.

