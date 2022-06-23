Glasgow Tigers No 1 Craig Cook stands-in for Berwick Bandits skipper Chris Harris, who is racing a European Grasstrack Championship qualifier in Denmark, as the FTS Bandits, powered by Keenwood Karpets, face Scunthorpe Scorpions on Saturday (tapes-up 7pm).

Cook had been due to guest in Bandits’ Knockout Cup quarter-final second leg against Redcar on June 11, a meeting postponed due to illness and lack of availability among key volunteers at the club, which will now take place on July 16.

His 2015 track record – 62.8sec – remains the fastest four laps ever recorded at Shielfield Park despite alterations which shortened the track in 2020. Current Grand Prix rider and fellow Cumbrian Dan Bewley’s record around the revamped track is one-hundredth of a second slower.

Berwick also welcome back Jye Etheridge from injury and hand debuts to Dane Jonas Knudsen and Cardiff-born Nathan Stoneman.

Etheridge fractured a previously plated collarbone on May 14 and in his absence the Bandits suffered six successive defeats, three at home, including a Championship reverse against a Glasgow side containing Cook.

Before his crash Etheridge had dropped just four points to an opponent in 18 races around the Borders’ circuit.

Berwick also tweak the riding order with Theo Pijper switching to No 2 and Ricky Wells No 4 while Leon Flint captains the side and fills the key No 5 berth for the first time.

Team manager Gary Flint said: “Leon’s captained the side once before, against Birmingham in his 2019 debut season, but there’s not many Berwick-born lads who have had the chance to captain one of the town’s senior sporting sides.

Gary, who was a very successful captain of the town’s Scremerston-based rugby union club added: “It will be a proud moment when he spins the coin with Simon Lambert – as long as he calls right!”

Newcastle Diamonds withdrawal from the league means that the Bandits are set to lose their only away point of the season when the league tables are revised, and they need to get back on the winning track if they are to reach the play-offs.

Scunthorpe, led by the twin Australian spearhead of Ryan Douglas and Jake Allen, currently fill the sixth and final play-off position, largely on the strength of impressive home form which has seen them beat the top three – Leicester, Glasgow and Poole – at the Eddie Wright Raceway, although they did suffer a surprise defeat at the hands of Plymouth.

Former Bandit Tero Aarnio and skipper Simon Lambert have scored heavily at Shielfield in the past while another of the highly-rated young Brits, Jordan Palin, is currently recovering well after a slow start to the campaign.

Tickets available from berwickspeedway.com/tickets with the popular “kids go free” offer to those buying in advance once again offered.

Bandits: Craig Cook, Theo Pijper 5.75, Jye Etheridge 6.47, Ricky Wells, Leon Flint, Jonas Knudsen, Nathan Stoneman

Scorpions: Ryan Douglas, Simon Lambert, Zaine Kennedy, Jake Allen, Tero Aarnio, Connor Coles, Jordan Palin

