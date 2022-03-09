Plant machinery and plant equipment comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. But, with the right help, it is easy to find the right plant equipment, including mini digger to hire from experts, for your next project.

Whether you are a professional tradesperson, a builder, or you’re working on a self-build project that requires 3 ton digger hire, for example, reputable tool hire companies can help you identify the best equipment to help you with your latest project. But before you jump on Google and look up digger hire near you, what are the benefits to renting v buying heavy construction equipment? Should you buy equipment or is it cheaper and more beneficial to hire?

What do you need?

Are you unsure as to what items of equipment you need to hire? Do you require trench digger hire, 1.5 ton digger hire, or 3 ton digger hire? And how much does it cost to hire a mini digger per day? When you are working on a large project, it is natural to have many questions regarding the tools and equipment that you will need. Also, there will be questions over budgets and how much money tools will cost. Hiring plant machinery and equipment is much more cost effective than buying. Here’s why:

Servicing

Reputable tool hire companies regularly service and maintain equipment. So when you hire plant machinery, you can be sure that the 3 ton digger that you have just hired is fit for purpose and safe to use. Poorly maintained equipment can hold up a project if it breaks or stops working. Plant equipment is checked before it leaves the depot so it is safe to use and is in good working order. Therefore, it is one less thing you have to worry about. You do not have the concern of fixing an expensive item of machinery if it does break down and all the servicing is taken care of by the tool hire company.

The latest equipment

Tool hire companies ensure that they have the latest equipment in stock. This means you won’t be hiring old equipment that has the potential to break and hold up a project and it means you have access to the most efficient machinery that will help you get your project finished quickly and safely. Tool hire companies have a huge portfolio of equipment – this extends the fleet of machinery and plant that you have access to. So, there’s no need to buy a mini digger, a trench digger, a trench rammer or a tracked dumper. Good tool hire companies have all this equipment available for you to hire.

Photo by Abdul Zreika on Unsplash

Ease

Not using large items of plant machinery all the time? Why spend a large sum of cash when you don’t have to? Renting heavy construction equipment is a much more cost effective way of finishing off a project. Plus, hiring plant and equipment ensures you have a competitive edge over your competitors, as you will have access to the latest and most effective tools to do the job.

Cost

It is more cost effective to hire tools and equipment for one week than it is

for one day. However, tool hire companies do offer competitive rates if you only need to hire plant for a shorter period of time. Equally, they offer good hire rates if you need equipment for a longer period. Be mindful that it can often take longer to complete a task so when you are looking to hire plant equipment, do have a realistic idea of how long you will need the equipment for.

Delivery/collection

Looking for mini digger hire? Do you have a trailer that is capable of towing a mini digger? Or would you like to hire a mini digger and have it delivered to your chosen site? Good tool hire companies give customers the option to collect tools or have them delivered for a small fee. But it is important to remember that it will save you valuable time and money if you have tools delivered to your site rather than send key team members off-site to collect equipment.

Hire equipment at the touch of a button

Need construction equipment at the last minute? Don’t worry. You can hire mini diggers and even larger items of plant at the touch of a button. Finish off last-minute projects and fix unforeseen problems by renting tools and machinery online, 24/7.

