Sport betting apps have their origin in online sports betting, which made its way into Africa in the past decade. Unlike some parts of the world where gaming houses and casinos were registered entities, sports betting in Africa were limited to wagers between individuals and groups of friends.

However, as the internet spread and computers became available, many African punters began visiting cybercafes to wager bets on foreign bookies. As international bookies noticed the flurry of African bettors unto their sites, they started opening branches in these countries. Indigenous bookmakers also rose to the occasion, creating localized shops and online mediums for sports betting in partnership with telecommunication networks.

Consequently, they also launched mobile apps in some African countries as smartphone usage became widespread. Though South Africa betting app downloads are some of the highest on the continent, other countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda also have high betting app usage.

We join betting expert Kate Richardson as she looks at the rise and popularity of African online betting apps below. You can read more about her here.

Africa’s Most Popular Betting Apps

Several indigenous and foreign bookmakers have launched sports betting apps to take advantage of the young, sports-loving population across the country. However, few have been able to distinguish themselves on the grounds of usability, available markets, and reliability. Some of the best betting apps in Africa are;

1xBet: Russian-owned 1xBet is one of the best betting apps for sports in Africa and other parts of the world. This is due to its extensive collection of scarce sports competitions like horse racing, tennis, cricket, and many others. Another exciting feature of the 1xBet betting app is the live streaming option that allows you to keep up with your favorite games and sports competitions in real-time.

Its mobile app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices via the 1xBet website. 1xBet’s global reach is undeniable, and it is a proud sponsor of the Italian Serie A league and La Liga’s Barcelona Football Club. 1xBet is available in several African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Zambia.

Betway: Betway is a European bookmaker that began operations in 2006. Though its foray into the African betting market is recent, the sportsbook has fast become one of the top destinations for betting on the continent. Betway currently operates in 9 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Uganda.

A major driver of the Betway app’s popularity in Africa is that its data-free. In addition to this, the company has a prediction and wins promo that offers great rewards if you can correctly predict the outcome of 10 matches.

The sportsbook also offers bettors a cashback feature where a betting accumulator ticket loses by one game. Some of the available sports on the Betway betting app are football, tennis, cricket, boxing, and horse racing. Betway also offers the chance to wager on live casino games via the mobile app.

Sportybet: Originally Nigerian, sportybet is the first indigenous sportsbook on this list. The Nigerian-owned company began its operations in 2012 and is the fastest-rising bookmaker on the continent. Sportybet operates in 5 African countries and attracts thousands of punters due to its usability.

Additionally, it has one of the lowest minimum stakes in Africa, recognizing punters’ needs for affordable online betting platforms. Sportybet has over 15 betting markets, including basketball, volleyball, tennis, and boxing but its major source of revenue is football betting as it is one of the top football betting apps in Africa.

Melbet: Melbet is an international bookmaker owned by Ostrada Hospitality Limited. The bookmaker operates in over eight African countries and has a dedicated betting app for its customers in each country.

Some of the perks of the Melbet app include live streaming, live betting, and incredible bonus offers. The betting market options reflect the most popular sports in Africa, with additional betting options like horse racing and virtual and casino games.

The Melbet app is available for download on Android and iOS devices. The Melbet app is user-friendly and has a dedicated customer support section. Melbet app users can also fund their betting wallets via cryptocurrency, bank transfers, and mobile money payments, depending on their country of residence.

Choosing the Right Betting App

Most punters often make the mistake of choosing betting apps on recommendations or popularity, forgetting betting is a unique experience. When choosing a betting app, your major concerns should be how it meets your needs or simplifies your betting experience. Some of the factors to consider when choosing a betting app are:

Usability: A sports betting app should be user-friendly and functional. Usability involves how easy it is to navigate the app’s pages, from booking a bet to making deposits and wagers. It is also helpful if your preferred betting app has a customer support feature.

Sports Betting Markets: The second most important factor is the type of sports you want to bet on. A horse racing punter does him no good by downloading a betting app that’s more popular for football. Rather than go for the most popular option, it is more beneficial to read about the best horse betting apps on the market.

Payment Methods: The payment methods for each betting app vary from one country to another. Also, not all mobile apps have seamless payment integration with the bookmaker’s full website. You should check the available payment methods for deposits and withdrawals on each app before making your decision.

Lastly, it is advisable to read reviews about these betting apps’ safety, usability, and reliability for a smooth betting experience.

Photo by Scott Webb from Pexels

