St James Quarter began its first Christmas season with an official switch on last night accompanied by an exclusive performance from Edinburgh Rock Choir.

An array of festive stars take centre stage of The Quarter with more than 40 glowing sculptures on display giving an explosion of gold sparkle throughout the galleria for Christmas shoppers to admire.

The event took place on Register Square with representatives from St James Quarter’s charity partners, Deaf Action and Cash 4 Kids, who hit the big red button to declare Christmas at the Quarter officially underway.

Edinburgh Rock Choir rang in the special occasion with their own rendition of ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ and ‘Hold Back The River’. Deaf Action Choir also performed ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ and ‘Thank You For The Music’ and both charities helped raise funds on the night.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “Christmas has officially arrived at The Quarter. Having our charity partners here to help us kick off the festivities was the perfect way to welcome the festive season.

“Not only was it a fantastic evening but we also managed to raise money for some great causes. For some, Christmas can be a difficult time of year so we’re pleased to be able to do our bit and help where we can. We hope everyone had a great night and we’re looking forward to welcoming all our customers over the festive period.”

To make the most of the festive period St James Quarter has extended its opening hours on various days throughout December.

