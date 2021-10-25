To achieve the success of the project, it is necessary to strictly follow the sequence when creating the site and work out the stages. A user who is not very versed in the process may think that this is an easy process. You just need to come up with a design, layout, fill with texts and the job is done. In fact, each stage is a responsible work, for which a certain specialist of the web studio team is responsible. This is something to keep in mind when choosing an ecommerce developer for hire.

To create a resource, it is necessary to perform a number of operations, the main of which are design development, programming, analytical activities, search for options for solving the assigned tasks together with the client. We will talk about the steps involved in the process and procedure for creating a website.

The main stages of work

• drawing up tasks and goals;

• creation and elaboration of a task for the development of a resource;

• prototyping;

• development of a design layout;

• layout;

• programming;

• Filling content;

• test work;

• delivery to the customer.

Drawing up goals and objectives

After we have decided on the tasks, we need to determine the audience with which we will work. We need to figure out who we will work with, what we can offer people. Based on the obtained analysis data, we form the site structure, design and other issues.

Then we conduct a marketing analysis, consider the resources of competitors, the seasonality of goods and services, how high the competition and competitiveness are. To attract future buyers, you need to understand how you can do this. After that, a prototype is made and demonstrated to the customer.

Technical task

This is a document drawn up jointly with the customer, which provides wishes for design, semantics, structure, number of pages, categories, functionality, technologies used and technical requirements. It is the basis on which the specialist relies in his work. Therefore, the participation of the client is mandatory, it is negotiated and changes are made until the client agrees and signs the document. After that, the developers start creating.

In the process of forming the TK, the structure of the resource, categories, pages, and the order of placement are created. The information is included in the document, which is signed by the parties.

Website design creation

Each stage has a meaning to create a website. One of the most important is design, since the client sees it first of all, and then decides whether to order the product or not.

The specialist uses the terms of reference, creates buttons and other elements. He creates a prototype, the look of the site in the right colors. For corporate companies, the resource should have an appropriate style. The design is not worked out for every page, templates are only for the main ones. The design is created until it is approved by the customer.

Elaboration of design and control system

The layout designer makes a working project out of the design, gives it life, gives dynamics, “turns on” the buttons. The site is displayed in browsers. At this stage, the layout of categories and content is carried out. Attention is paid to product cards, they must meet technical requirements. At the final stage, the development of an adaptive version is carried out. This is optional, but desirable for customers who want the site to display on mobile devices as well.

Programming

If we are talking about a one-page site, programming is not required. The programmer is involved if you need to make a complex project. His task is to develop complex functions, which include a calculator, payment systems, currency converter (features that are not in the standard package).

Filling content

One of the final stages is content filling. Photos, videos, texts and other information for the visitor are published. A semantic core is being developed, on the basis of which texts are written, if there are plans to promote by SEO method. The content manager works on the placement of elements in the logical structure, carries out internal optimization.

Testing

The tester checks the functionality of the resource, identifies errors that need to be removed. After completion, the project is transferred to the client with passwords and logins. The customer can use the support and promotion services.

