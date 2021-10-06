Tennis is a fantastic method for individuals of all ages and physical abilities to keep in shape, and it is sometimes referred to as a “forever” sport. In addition to its several other benefits, tennis has been scientifically proven to improve a variety of different health and fitness metrics. These include boosting cardiovascular fitness, hand-eye coordination, balance, bone health, and mobility. Injuries, however, may and do happen to people of all ability levels, from amateurs to professionals. Some of the most frequent tennis injuries are described below, along with suggestions on how to avoid them.

Frequent Tennis Injuries You Should Know About

When playing tennis, you might easily harm yourself if you don’t prepare properly. The following are some of the most prevalent tennis injuries:

Tennis elbow

Tennis elbow is a common ailment among tennis players. It is also known as lateral epicondylitis, affects the muscles on the forearm, on the outer side of the elbow. Tendon inflammation is commonly caused by overuse of the wrist and arms, which results in soreness and weakness in the arms as well as discomfort in the upper arms. Tennis elbow is an overuse ailment that may affect anybody who engages in repeated elbow, arm, as well as wrist exercises.

Strains in the muscles

Participating in sports puts any group of muscles in the body at the danger of injury, but the calf and groin muscles are particularly vulnerable. These muscles often stretch and contract during strenuous exertion. Straining your extended muscles might lead to irritation and bleeding if your body weight puts too much pressure on them.

Sprains of the ankle

Tennis necessitates a high level of mobility in all parts of the tennis court. Athletes are at danger of ankle sprains because of the rapid stopping, turning, and sliding. Ankle sprains induce stiffness, soreness, and swelling, as well as trouble functioning with speed and quality.

Jumper’s knee

Patellar tendinitis, or jumper’s knee, is a condition in which the tendon that links the kneecap to the tibia is inflamed. Tennis’ vigorous motions can damage or tear the patellar tendon over time, causing discomfort and inflammation as well as difficulties in leaping, kneeling, or climbing stairs.

Tear in the rotator cuff

Tennis players are more prone to shoulder ailments such as rips and sprains. It is possible to injure the rotator cuff by overusing it or by inflicting an injury on it. These are very uncomfortable and can result in weakness or soreness in the afflicted region, as well as difficulties raising the arm.

Fractures caused by stress

Stress fractures are tiny breaks in the bones that arise as a result of excessive exercise and insufficient equipment. If left untreated, stress fractures in the lower back and foot can cause excruciating back and leg pain.

How can you prevent such tennis injuries

Warming up and strength-training activities are recommended

A proper warm-up before a game might help you avoid injuries and enhance your performance. Preventing injuries when serving can be as simple as doing core and shoulder strengthening exercises.

Check to see whether you have the necessary gear

To avoid ankle problems, consider a tennis shoe with adequate support. You may also support your ankles by wearing 2 pairs of socks or purchasing tennis socks with additional cushioning. To minimise the strain on your shoulder and elbow, choose a racquet with the proper grip size & string tension. Your racquet’s weight and size should all be considered in relation to your individual requirements and abilities. A specialist can assist you in selecting the appropriate racquet, just like a great online casino can assist you in tennis betting.

Keep your technique in mind

Don’t over-arch your back while you serve. Bend your knees and raise your heels to counterbalance your upper body weight. Moreover, avoid landing on your toes when jumping, as this might cause an ankle injury. Consider engaging with a professional who can assist you in honing your skills.

Take frequent breaks

You may believe that the best way to develop your game is to practise as much as feasible, yet playing too much might lead to overexertion. Between sessions and games, your body needs time to recuperate, and overexertion can impair your performance and render you more prone to injury.

Maintaining your focus on these pointers can help you avoid injury while also improving your performance.

Photo by Tom Claes on Unsplash

