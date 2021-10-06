It’s amazing to think that when T20 cricket was first introduced in 2003, it was viewed as just a supplement to the lengthier versions of the game. Now, a little more than two decades later, it is one of the world’s fastest expanding sports disciplines, having possibly supplanted its lengthier and elder brothers, Tests and ODIs, as the sport’s modern face.

The ECB introduced T20 in 2003 as a response to declining attendance in domestic cricket in England. Thousands of fans came to games throughout that first intoxicating summer.

When India defeated arch-rival Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup in September 2007 and the Indian Premier Competition was launched in April 2008, everything changed. The IPL is an Indian city-based T20 tournament with privatised ownership, an auction for players, and huge sums of money on the line-up. Powered by India’s World Cup win, the IPL swept the sport by for six weeks, permanently altering cricket as we know it. Cricket’s shift from being a national vs national game to a club vs club one has begun, and it is still happening.

The IPL’s success, as well as the money it generated, finally allowed the format to enjoy the genuine popularity it had earned. More T20 leagues sprang up throughout the world during the next decade, some with private management and others supervised by national cricket boards. After a decade, a T20 schedule was formed that ran concurrently with and directly against the global calendar. This also impacted the popularity of cricket betting among fans.

Today, there seems to be an entire group of players, trainers, analysts, and commentators who move around the world on the Twenty20 circuit, travelling from one league to the next to cover the game. The players and abilities needed of those players in T20 have grown quickly and deviated substantially from lengthier versions of the game as this process has progressed. They’ve evolved into more unique individuals. To suggest cricket has evolved would be a gross understatement. At all levels of the game, batsmen are becoming more daring and innovative. Bowlers are experimenting with different strategies while fielders are becoming more adept at intercepting and taking catches.

So, exactly what is Twenty20 cricket?

It basically entails twenty overs each facet, as the name implies. T20 cricket is a short version of cricket that differs from traditional Test and ODI matches in terms of duration and overs.

Attractiveness of T20 cricket

In today’s fast-paced world, everyone has a certain amount of time to devote to entertainment. In nations like India and Australia or West Indies for that matter, where cricket is no less than a religion for the majority of the population, T20 is akin to a festival, with the event taking less time to complete than conventional test and ODI games. This is a major reason why fans are flocking to stadiums in greater numbers to watch games.

In addition, players of this generation have excelled compared to earlier generations of cricketers. T20s essentially forced players to play 360° and study every scoring possibility available.

Trying to keep the batsmen in check with the new ball is a new experience for the bowlers as well. All in all, it would be a wild format with thrilling performances by the players and suspenseful endings for the spectators.The better your score, the more likely you are to win in the allotted overs. This gives up a new channel to players to acquire a wider variety of shots.

Warnings from experts

Despite the fact that T20 is the game’s smallest format, experts say it will have a significant impact on established formats like test cricket. After the introduction of T20 cricket, test cricket’s viewership has declined significantly, which is a worrying sign that the game may be disregarded in the future.

Due to the fact that smaller forms rely heavily on luck instead of technique, the players’ fundamental cricketing approach could be jeopardised. Furthermore, players from various international teams who play for the same franchise may be discussing game techniques that they may utilise when competing for their national team. According to the experts, it’s critical to keep the game’s many forms in balance.

Conclusion

Twenty20 cricket is extremely important to the survival of the sport. Many players still believe they are assessed on their Test and first-class talents since that is where their skills are put to the highest test.

Test cricket and T20 should coexist, in our opinion. Both have a place in the world because they offer excellent entertainment, drama and performances.

Photo by Alfred Kenneally on Unsplash

