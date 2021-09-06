People often find it hard to make up their minds about solar panels. One of the first questions they will ask is whether the solar panels will damage their roof. The short answer is no. If your roof is in good condition and the panels are installed correctly, they will not damage your roof. People worry about the cost of solar panels, their effectiveness and how they will look outside the house.

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash

It’s important to use the right service provider for a rooftop solar installation. A licensed and qualified professional can assess the quality of your roof and make sure it is suitable for panel installation. However, before beginning the process, remember that solar panels alter your home’s core structure and damage the roof if installed incorrectly.

During the installation process, workers will drill holes into your roof to secure the panels’ racking. These holes are for lag bolts which can withstand extreme weather conditions and are necessary for most solar installations. The size and depth of the holes vary depending on the material of your roof. Of course, drilling holes into your roof will immediately spark concern about leaks and further structural damage. However, solar panel installation is structurally sound, and you are unlikely to experience any leaks.

Instead, you can install solar roof tiles or solar shingles if you don’t want to drill holes in your roof. Many people choose one of these options because it looks more attractive – but they are very expensive and the technology isn’t as advanced.

The key to a well-functioning roof and solar panels is to make sure your roof is in a condition. Identify what type of roof you have and look into the common issues associated with that type. For example, a hip roof is more likely to leak because it has far more seams in the design. You could use roof membranes to secure these seams and provide an extra layer of protection against water leakage and future damage.

Although the initial cost of solar panels is high, you can save money in the long run on energy bills. Solar energy is much better for the environment and can drastically lower your carbon footprint. Instead of paying for energy bills in the future, you can use solar energy to power your house and support the planet.

Solar panels are a brilliant step towards living a more sustainable lifestyle. You could continue along the green energy path and invest in an eco-friendly water system. If a second green energy source is too expensive, you can make smaller additional steps towards an eco-friendly lifestyle. You could eat less meat, use less water and aim to use more public transport.

Just remember, with the correct installation procedure, solar panels should not damage your roof.

