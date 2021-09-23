If you don’t know much about DIY, you’ll probably hear the word “saw” and think of a long object with blades to slice boards and metals. However, there are many different types of saw available.

Photo by Blaz Erzetic on Unsplash

The circular saw is popular in the woodworking sector and is the preferred tool for carpenters to cut wood quickly and precisely. This makes them a handy piece of equipment for DIY jobs. Circular saws also have the benefit of being light-weight and portable, making them even more convenient.

Now you’re sold on the circular saw, let’s explore the different ways in which one can be used.

Cutting large-sized timbers

A circular saw is often used to cut large pieces of timber in a sawmill. A bigger circular saw is usually selected for this, as the surface of the wood is on the large side. The saw typically measures around three metres of radius, ideal for tackling forest timbers and cutting them to a more manageable size.

Slicing logs into firewood

A mini circular saw is the perfect shape for cutting firewood into neat logs. Previously industrial firewood manufacturers used chain saws for creating logs. However, chain saws are more prone to wear and tear, so it’s now more common practice to use a circular saw instead.

Cutting down metals

Cold-saws which are a variation of the circular saw are generally used for cutting down metals including bronze, brass and steel. The size of the saw and the sharp, serrated blade ensure metals can be cut precisely.

Getting straight edges

Typically, the circular saw is designed for cutting at different angles, particularly lumber, boards and metals. However, if you use a blade with extra teeth, a circular saw will be your best friend when it comes to achieving straight edges or 90-degree cuts. Save the blade with fewer teeth for the times when the precision of your cut is less of a concern.

Cross-cutting

You can shorten the length of long timber and boards using a cross-cutting technique. When you use this style of cutting, you’re slicing the wood in the direction of the grain, which means the grain quality remains high. The easiest way to do a cross-cut is with a circular saw. You will achieve an effective cut faster than if you used a table saw or jigsaw.

Cutting bevels

A bevel is a slope, either vertical or horizontal which is typically used to fix together separate blocks. The circular saw is ideal for cutting bevels at a 45-degree angle, although it won’t give you a perfect slope. If it’s essential that your bevel is precise, try using a table saw instead.

Cutting long plywood to size

Whether you’re creating a shelf, building a desk or finally making that spice rack, most woodwork projects will require the use of boards and plywood. While a table saw can be used for this, a circular saw will make the process easier and is recommended by power saw experts.

