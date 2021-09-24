Do you have a need for speed? For those that prefer two wheels over four, owning a superbike that allows you to reach blistering speeds is a dream and there are some truly astonishing bikes available that can deliver jaw-dropping speeds. So, what are the 5 fastest bikes available right now?

Photo by Simon Connellan on Unsplash

1. Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Out in pole position is the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, which is the most powerful superbike in production and can only be driven in a closed racing circuit so it is not ideal for those that want to drive on the roads. The supercharged bike boasts a 998cc engine capable of reaching staggering speeds of 400km/h along with 321 HP of max power at 14,000rpm, so this is a riding experience unlike anything else available.

2. Ducati Superleggera V4

Chasing in second is the Superleggera V4 from the iconic Italian manufacturer Ducati. This impressive beast is powered by a 998cc, V4-cylinder engine capable of 234 HP with top speeds of over 300km/h. This is the fastest bike in the world that is street legal and Ducati claims the power to weight ratio is also the highest of any road-legal bike.

3. Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki appears again in third with the sibling H2 bike, which is the second-fastest road legal bike in the world capable of 336km/h with 228 HP at 11,500 rpm. The Ninja H2 is one of the most powerful street-legal bikes in the 1000cc category despite its weight.

4. Ducati Panigale V4 R

The battle between Kawasaki and Ducati continues with the Panigale V4 R from Ducati in fourth place. In addition to its sleek good looks, the Panigale V4 R packs quite the punch with 221 HP at 15,250 rpm drawing its power from the 998cc fuel-injected engine. It is capable of 300+km/h, but the speedometer goes blank when you breach the 299km/h mark.

5. BMW M 1000 RR

BMW rounds out the top 5 with the impressive M 1000 RR model with a 999cc, 4-cylinder engine capable of 212 HP at 14,500 rpm. The power to weight ratio of 1.10kg helps the BMW to achieve top speeds of 306km/h putting it in the hyperbike league and one of the most popular superbikes available. If you are considering purchasing this or any other superbike, you will want to make sure that you have motorbike insurance in place to protect your investment.

Currently, these are the 5 fastest motorbikes in the world and vehicles that will appeal to any speed demon. They are capable of achieving truly blistering speeds with a tremendous amount of power, which will provide a thrilling ride that is quite different to anything you will have experienced before.

