Police had closed off city centre streets overnight after a major incident involving the driver of a Ford Fiesta car who had struck five pedestrians.

The incident took place at the corner of Rose Street and Frederick Street in the early hours of Sunday, before the driver carried on and then the car came to a halt on Lothian Road. Our photos show the front suspension had collapsed.

All five pedestrians – two men aged 39 and 60-years-old, and three women aged 37, 22 and 65, were taken to Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, but The Edinburgh Reporter understands that only one remains in hospital on Sunday evening.

Frederick Street from George Street on Sunday morning Edinburgh major Incident.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.



Police received a report of a road traffic crash in Rose Street, near its junction with Frederick Street in the early hours of Sunday 12 September 2021.



The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 13 September, 2021.

Edinburgh Major Incident.

Edinburgh Major Incident.

