Writing a book is not easy at all and can take up to weeks or even months to finish. Don’t worry and don’t get discouraged as this is something that takes time to master. Every successful writer was a beginner once who slowly made their way to be a professional writer. You can make tons of money through book writing. You can sell your book to some author for a lot of money. However, if you think your book will be very successful, then you should publish it yourself and keep getting the money whenever anyone buys your book. If you sell it to someone, you’ll just get a one-time payment and that’s it.



So, if you have the writing skills, you should start writing books for some extra cash. You can even join companies online through freelance where they provide paper writing services that help on writing books for them. And once you’ve completed your training, you can start earning through it. Or if you think your writing skills are good enough, then just start researching and write an amazing book using the tips mentioned below.



People also find this work very fun because the feeling of writing your book by yourself is just very nice and once you’ve finished the book, you will feel very proud. You’ll have to first get an idea of what you want to write. You can start by checking the best sellers out there. By doing this, you’ll know what people like to read about and then you can think of an idea accordingly.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Uns





If you like writing books and you’re new to writing, try to fit these tips into your daily lifestyle such as freewriting, reading books, etc. Freewriting will get you into the daily habit of writing meaning you will be consistent with it and consistency matters a lot when it comes to writing. Reading books and novels will help you get an extensive vocabulary which will it make it very easy for you to convey messages to your audience. Extensive vocabulary is very important and book writing cannot be done without it so, make sure to work on your vocabulary if you want to write a well-written book.



When writing a book, use these tips to make your book writing more efficient:



Do extensive research



Once you’ve figured what you want to write about, you can start to research it and its genre so, you have a clearer idea of how to write the book. Research should be done extensively or else you might have to face writer’s block.



Character creation



This part is important because you’ll be portraying your story through them so, think of how you want your characters to be made and how many should be there. There is always the main character in every book so, don’t forget about that. You can try watching shows of similar genres and check out their characters to get an idea of how you should develop your characters who will be telling your story through them.

Form a draft





Just like essay writing, we will be making a draft before we get into the actual writing part of the book so that we know what comes at the beginning, middle, and end. If you only focus on one part, your book’s other parts will turn out to be boring because of which the interest will go away. So, before you start writing a book, use a computer to draft your books, beginning, interval, and ending so, you have a clear idea of how your story will be written.













Like this: Like Loading...