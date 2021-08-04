Due to coronavirus lockdowns, our usual means of fun and entertainment have drastically changed. And different people are handling quarantine in different ways, you may see some that are being productive and working on their homes, and others are simply bored.

Photo by Kay on Unsplash

Although thanks to technology nowadays, nobody has to be bored because it gives us opportunities to communicate, travel, and even make some extra earnings on the internet. For example, the slots at the no wagering casinos have become very popular because for many people gambling at online casinos is great entertainment that will give them real money at the end of the day. Our point is that the internet offers more options for entertainment than ever before. And allows you to create your own sense of community from your computer or phone, even if you live alone.

So, let’s talk more about our favorite ways to stay entertained through social distancing or self-isolating. Which may also help you and make those hard days just a bit easier.

Take Digital Tours

Spending the day at a museum is still an option besides the fact that you can’t leave the house. Many museums offer virtual tours, and there are apps such as Google Arts and Culture that allow you to view paintings in AR. Also, google maps can be a great way for you to explore different parts of the world. And even some aquariums have live streams, so you can watch the penguins, otters, and fish, just without the crowd around them.

Play Games

Playing games may be the best entertainment during quarantine for many people because the games nowadays are very advanced and give an amazing experience to the players. So, if you are looking for a new experience, you can definitely find one that suits you. For example, more chilli pokies is a game in the form of an online casino, and it has many unique bonus rounds and rewards. They tend to be more basic than modern slots and give you a chance to make real earnings. Another great game would be NeMo-Net, launched by NASA, which allows the players to virtually travel the ocean floor. And, of course, there are many more. You can also play some of the amazing games that are made for Xbox or PlayStation.

Start Exercising

Relaxing all day long on the couch can be nice, but after a while, you may get restless. And since there are many virtual fitness programs that you can do from home, it may be a good idea to find one that will fit your lifestyle. You can find exercises through apps, YouTube videos, Google, or through fitness trainers on social media. Also, you can ask your friends to exercise together on a live chat, which will make your exercises twice as fun.

Read a Book

Reading a book will definitely keep you busy for a while. And if you don’t have any at your home, you can easily order them online. A lot of sites even offer books that you can borrow. You can also download an eBook to your computer, phone, or tablet. There are some that are free, so you don’t even have to spend any money.

Netflix Viewing Party

Sometimes it’s worth taking a break from the slots and watching TV. If your family or friends are subscribed to Netflix, you can schedule a time and watch your favorite show or movie synced together. There is an extension called Netflix Party, and it allows you to pause and play simultaneously and has a group chat that allows you to chat with the ones you are watching the show with.

Conclusion: These 5 ideas are just a small part of what you can do online. You can find endless ways of entrainment. However, communication online could never replace live communication, but for now, it is the only way to stay together while being socially distanced. Meeting face-to-face is still the best way to form long-lasting relationships because we live by relationships supported by technology, not relationships born from technology. Everyone is missing the bars and restaurants, dancing, seeing a concert, or simply hugging a friend, but in the meantime, try to enjoy those distractions and stay safe and sane.

