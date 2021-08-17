No matter what type of business you run, you’ll want to ensure that your employees are happy and safe whilst working. From protecting your employees from Covid-19 through clear signage and regulations through to ensuring safe practices, there are lots of things to consider when it comes to ensuring employee safety.

With 693,000 employees suffering an injury at work, it’s never been more important to keep your employees safe. To help businesses ensure they have the right policies in place to protect their employees, we’ve put together our top tips to ensure safety at work.

Ensure access to the right equipment

Employers must ensure that the equipment offered to employees is fit for purpose under the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998. This means that any machinery or equipment must be suitable for the job, properly maintained, and inspected regularly.

If this is not adhered to, you may face hefty fines and disgruntled workers.

Have appropriate first aid practices in place

To keep employees safe, you also need to prioritise which employee would be responsible if something went wrong, or if someone suffered an accident at work. If you elect a first aider, they should be adequately trained and always have the right equipment available. First aid kits are an absolute necessity for all businesses as it’s a legal requirement for all businesses to have a first aid kit on the premises.

Ensuring appropriate PPE is in place

Although restrictions on Covid are easing, PPE equipment has been increasingly important over the last year and will continue to be. As a business, you’ll need to provide employees with the necessary PPE to ensure they feel comfortable and protected at work.

For businesses such as those in hospitality or leisure, PPE is also important to protect your customers.

As a business, it’s important to invest in PPE such as facemasks, aprons, gloves and hand sanitizer and ensure these are replenished frequently. You may also wish to consider signage to reinforce the policies in place with regards to PPE.

Although it’s never nice to think about your employees being hurt or injured at work, accidents do happen, especially if you don’t have the right health and safety policies in place. However, the good news is that you can take steps today to ensure the safety of your staff. From simple things such as ensuring equipment is properly maintained and replaced, to having a first aid kit onsite and investing in good quality PPE, you can take steps today to protect your workforce.

