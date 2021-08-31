Do you want to enjoy a holiday but don’t have the money for it? Well, if that sounds like you then this post is for you! In this article, Fund Web will tell about equity release funding and how it can help when we face retirement. If that sounds interesting to you, read on!

Photo by Sai Kiran Anagani on Unsplash

Sure you’ve heard of equity release funding before. But what is it? And how does it work? Equity release is a type of mortgage that allows homeowners to borrow against the value of their homes, using the property as collateral. Once a homeowner has reached retirement age, they can sell their house and use the money from the sale to fund their new life.

How Equity Release Can Help with Your Holiday Costs

One of the most rewarding aspects of retirement is being able to do what you want, when you want. But a lot of people find themselves trapped in their homes. You may have come into some money and it seems like a great idea to buy that new car or take an around-the-world cruise but then reality sets in and you realize that you can’t afford it.

Equity release allows you to access money that has been locked up in your home. The Lifetime Mortgage is the most frequent equity release scheme in the United Kingdom. With a Lifetime Mortgage, you can get a large lump sum or smaller cash payments up to a certain amount. The major benefit of this sort of borrowing is that you often do not have to make any payments until the property is sold, and you can stay in your house for as long as you want.

Here are some of the incredible adventures that you could go on if you released money from your home:

A Reunion

Many people have relatives and friends across the world, but because to the high cost of travel, they only get to see each other occasionally. Taking equity release could help you plan a once-in-a-lifetime reunion.

A Cruise

Imagine yourself on a luxurious ship, cruising across the world and visiting breathtakingly beautiful places. Taking a cruise is always in the top ten lists of retirement dream vacations.

A Long Trip or a Series of Short Trips

If you’ve always wanted to travel in your retirement, you might not want to stick to just one major vacation. Many people decided to use their equity release to take a series of shorter vacations.

So, if you are looking for an alternative way to pay for your holiday this year, then maybe equity release funding could be a good option.

Is Equity Release Right for You?

Homeowners over the age of 55 can use equity release to access tax-free cash from their property for a variety of purposes. However, it is not appropriate for everyone because there are numerous benefits and exceptional features that these plans provide. Before you decide on any course of action, think about all your options thoroughly so you make an informed decision.

A great way to start thinking about what would work best for you as well as other considerations is by consulting financial advisers who will evaluate your situation from every angle, search all the best options for securing funds, and allow them to guide you with their expert advice.

The holiday season is a time to spend with loved ones and share in the joy of giving. If you’re looking for ways to help make this dream come true, then equity release may be the answer. Equity release is an option that many people don’t know about, but it can provide relief when they need cash fast and have limited options.

These loans come with affordable monthly payments over time so we encourage you to explore this funding solution if you want to make sure that you can afford all those little extras like shopping at Christmas or spending time with loved ones during the holidays.

