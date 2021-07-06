When it comes to PDF, a heated discussion is bound to rise. On the one hand, PDF is a great invention that speeds up the file-sharing process and greatly enhances both efficiency and productivity. On the other hand, however, and although PDF is widely admired, it also has its own disadvantages.

The most significant reason behind the prevalence of PDF can be attributed to two core competencies: stability and integrity. That said, these same two factors can cause obstructions for PDF users. Differing from other file formats, such as Microsoft Office formats for example, it is thus nearly impossible to make any changes to or edit a PDF document without proper support from professional PDF tools.

The reason for the latter is because a large number of PDFs are image-only documents instead of true or digitally created PDFs. Independent of what category or type of PDF you have at hand, the good news is that, in addition to Microsoft Office and Adobe Acrobat, there are numerous solutions aimed toward editing PDFs – SwifDoo PDF Editor being an excellent option.

With a total size of 12 MB, SwifDoo has a wide assortment of features from Annotate, Edit, to Convert. As a more recent competitor in the document management industry, SwifDoo’s priority is tackling PDF-relevant issues. Below is the process for editing PDFs.

How to Edit a PDF

Generally, there are two frequently used methods for editing a PDF (excluding Adobe Acrobat, MS Office, and other cloud services). One of the more complicated options is to transform the PDF into an editable format, such as a Word file. For this method, the process is broken down below:

Run SwifDoo PDF and select Convert in the SwifDoo main console; Drag or add the PDF document to the operation panel; Click PDF to Word or other editable formats (like Excel and PowerPoint); Adjust the conversion settings based on needs; Hit the Start button to convert the current document into an editable format.

As you can see in the above picture, the original file exceeds 50 MB and can be viewed as a large document. Therefore, the conversion process may take a while. Under such circumstances, it is recommended to make adjustments directly to the PDF – which brings us to the second method for editing a PDF. The steps are listed below:

Open SwifDoo PDF; Click Edit PDF below the Edit tab; Edit the text kept within a rectangle frame; the areas not surrounded by rectangle frames are not editable (one can change the font, size, and color in the Edit Format console); Don’t forget to save all changes made to the PDF.

The latter solution is the simplest method to edit a PDF, irrespective of file size and other factors. The only premise is a professional PDF tool. Of course, SwifDoo can handle all of this and more – you should check it out! Every user will be provided a 7-day free trial. All universal functions can be found within this 12 MB software, including but not limited to Edit, Annotate, and Convert. With only more to expect, it’s time to download SwifDoo.

Reasons

There are many usage scenarios where one may find themselves needing an editable PDF file. For instance, teachers or accountants may need students or colleagues to fill out necessary forms as a part of the process. However, PDFs are not easily edited, and thus a PDF file in editable format does everyone a big favor.

In certain cases, one needs to insert images, apply watermarks, or add e-signatures to a PDF. SwifDoo can make all these changes. These examples are closely relevant cases of receiving a PDF and not being capable of doing anything with it.

As we move forward to an era of digitization, the concept of a “paperless office” will become closely related to our daily routine. Since PDF plays a crucial role in going paperless, the basic function of editing should become as easy as pie, especially in this age when everybody longs for an improved experience and productivity.

