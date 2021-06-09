It’s hard to deny that over the past few years, podcasts have become increasingly popular. As a matter of fact, according to research, an estimated 100 million people listened to a podcast each month over the course of 2020. And even more interestingly, the number is expected to only continue to grow in the coming years, even reaching 150 million in 2022. If you want to join the world of podcasts and grab a piece of that pie, you will need a high-quality microphone. But with so many options out there, browsing can seem overwhelming. Luckily, we are here to help pick the best microphone for podcasting that will help you jump-start your career.

Shure is a well-known audio products corporation that delivers high-quality microphones, and their MV7 is no different. Built upon the already famous SM7B, this new device offers the same amazing quality with the added direct-to-computer USB connection. Even better, it functions with both USB and XLR connections simultaneously, further increasing its versatility.

When it comes to its design, the Shure MV7 keeps it simple and efficient with high-quality materials that can withstand damage and intense usage. As a result, you don’t have to worry about it breaking in the middle of your podcast.

Overall, it’s easy to see why Shure MV7 is the best USB microphone for podcasting. Not only does it offer one of the best audio qualities on the market, but it’s also truly versatile due to its compatibility with all USB devices. Add in the proprietary MOTIV app, which allows you to control all the mic’s settings with ease, and you’ve got yourself one of the best deals on the market.

Specially designed for voice recording, the Rode Podcaster offers the high audio quality that every podcaster needs. Due to its tight polar pattern, the Rode Podcaster can easily deal with ambient sound, no matter how noisy the room. Therefore, your voice will sound focused and clear, with no additional external interferences on the recorded audio.

Moving on to design, and we can immediately see the rugged build that gives the Rode Podcaster its unique look. Not only that, but it also has a shock mounting built-in, preventing damage and audio distortion from external vibrations.

Ultimately, if you are looking for a cheaper alternative to Shure MV7, the Rode Podcaster will be right up your alley. However, its lack of a USB connection makes it less versatile than other options on the market.

Lastly, we have the highly praised Audio-Technica AT2020, a fan favorite amongst the podcast community. But what makes it so loved? To put it simply, the studio-grade AT2020 is not only affordable but also sounds extremely good.

Thanks to its low mass diaphragm, the AT2020 can pick up anything from speech to vibrations coming from musical instruments. Yet, the level of audio depth makes your voice sound full and crisp, giving that authentic podcast feeling. And if that wasn’t enough, the cardioid polar pattern makes sure that the microphone picks up only audio coming from the front, blocking any unwanted ambient noise.

All things considered, the Audio-Technica AT2020 is one of the cheapest yet premium microphones for podcasting. And while it lacks a USB connection, the build, and audio quality make up for it. In fact, we can go as far as to say that the AT2020 offers the best price-quality ratio out there.

Conclusion

Overall, no matter if you want to become a full-time podcaster or just make it your hobby — you will need a high-quality microphone. And since there are so many products available, it may seem impossible to pick the best from the bunch. But with some research and care, you will find one that suits your needs. And who knows, with a bit of luck, maybe you’ll become the next big podcaster!

