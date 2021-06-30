Online slots come in different shapes, themes, and sizes, with reel engines capable of just about anything. From cascading reel engines to landing wins on upwards of a million-win lines, there’s excitement to be had for any level of budget and experience. Popular themes include horseracing and ancient Egyptian treasures, deep space travel and animal antics. Despite the major differences, they all have two things in common – a set of rules to help you identify what you need to do to win plus mega jackpots. And not just via progressive slots either, but in non-progressives too! Base game jackpots can produce eye-watering sums of cash whether you bet big or bet small. You can find out more about online slots over at bestcasinosites.net.

The Megaways mechanic has revolutionised the way we play slots. It is hard to believe a single reel engine can produce between 117,649 and 1,000,000 ways to win per spin! Add to that a series of incredible features such as mystery symbols, a buy-in bonus, expanding wilds and a free games bonus where all wins are treated to an increasing multiplier, and you have got yourself an edge of your seat gaming experience. Centurion Megaways by Inspired Gaming does not only offer all that, but 5-reel modifiers too! Randomly on any spin, Centurion can appear from behind his bush to award one of the following:

Photo by Adrian Trinkaus on Unsplash

Prizes on Parade: Three medieval guards stand to attention, each with multipliers and free games options. Keep pressing and gathering wins until you either stop on a ‘collect’ option or land the free games.

Super Prizes on Parade: Like the previous bonus only with enhanced multipliers.

Caesar's Free Spins: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 free games are available with a multiplier increasing by 1x with every win.

Super Caesar's Free Spins: 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16 free games are available with a multiplier increasing by 1x with every win. Starting multiplier could be 1x, 2x or 3x.

Wild Power Spins: Three spins are granted. Spin one sees reel 2 become wild. Spin two delivers a wild reel to reel 3 and spin three will result in reel 4 turning wild.

Super Wild Power Spins: Like the previous modifier only there are four spins with the last spin resulting in reel 5 turning wild.

<h2>Couch Potato</h2>

Microgaming’s Couch Potato release may look a little dated, but in fact it is anything but! November 2015 saw the release of this 3-reel, 1 win-line, medium variance slot machine with an RTP of 97.43%, and it’s as popular today as the day it went live! Playing does not come easier than this – you select one of three stake options and keep your fingers crossed for a winning combination dropping on the centre win line. The amount you can win will depend on stake. There are wilds (the game logo), offering a 5x multiplier when one falls as part of a win line of 25x when two falls. Three game logo icons award the jackpot with coin wins of 2000, 5000 or 15,000 for 1.00, 2.00 or a 3.000 bet, respectively. Wins are awarded on a single cherry, two cherries, any mixed bars, and any sevens too!

