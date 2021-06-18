Not everyone has green fingers and the thought of doing any work in the garden can be daunting. Luckily, there are design tricks and tips that can help you create an outdoor sanctuary that requires little to no maintenance. Whether you’re a pro or novice, you can transform your garden into a beautiful haven and be proud to have people over for barbeques and get-togethers.

Assess the space you have

This should be at the top of your list, so you have a solid understanding of the space you are working with. Whether you’re doing the work yourself or hiring someone to do if for you, this gives you a general idea on what work needs to be done and a rough estimate of what the cost may be. It’s also handy to go for a walk in your local area and see what your neighbours have done to their garden to get inspiration.

Decking and paving

Having hard landscaping in the garden lowers your workload. Using paving slabs or decking will visually enhance your small outdoor space. Both add a natural touch to the garden, and you can choose from natural stone or concrete paving slabs in neutral tones to fit your aesthetic.

It’s important to remember that whilst paving slabs are less work, decking will need regular cleaning. But compared to regularly cutting grass, decking is definitely less work to maintain. You can also add outdoor seating and tables to decked and paved spaces to create a more homely feel and it’s perfect for barbeques and enjoying the sun in summer.

Photo by Raphael Lopes on Unsplash

Plants and shrubs

If you decide to have plants in your outdoor space, limit the number of different plants and shrubs you have. There is a huge range of low-maintenance plants to choose from; geranium psilostemon and snowy Mespilus both work well in small gardens. If you’re struggling to decide which plants are best for you, visit a local garden centre and they can explain exactly what would be a good fit.

Add artificial grass

If the thought of cutting the grass every couple of weeks fills you with dread, it might be time to look into installing artificial turf. Real grass requires a lot of attention, from regular mowing, feeding, weeding, and watering and artificial grass puts a stop to that. It looks the real deal and stays green all year without any maintenance.

By combining these low-maintenance options, you can create a garden space that you are truly proud of. Remember to do your research beforehand if you decide to add any plants or shrubbery to your garden and look online for inspiration on ways you can enhance your outdoor space.

Like this: Like Loading...