Spinal stenosis is a dangerous disease characterized by narrowing of the spinal canal. Narrowing of the spinal canal may be congenital or result from the spinal cord damage. In addition to injuries, it can arise in spinal cord tumors, rheumatic joint damage, tuberculosis, arthrosis and other diseases. Preventing the development of absolute or relative stenosis of the spinal canal is possible only if the disease is not congenital. Without treatment, this pathology can lead to disability. At the moment, the most effective options are available when receiving spinal stenosis treatment in Germany.

Causes and risk factors

Congenital spinal pathology: Down syndrome.

Degenerative-dystrophic changes: osteochondrosis, spondylosis, spondylolisthesis.

Spinal disk injuries.

Metabolic diseases: fluorosis, gout.

Hematomas, tumors of nerve tissue, infections.

Overweight and hypodynamia.

Bone diseases.

Manifestations of the disease and symptoms

Stenosis has several characteristic features. First of all, the functions of the spine and its tissues are impaired. In the damage zone, edema occurs due to a violation of the blood supply to the tissues and hypoxia. It occurs as a result of tissue compression, when oxygen does not enter the tissues in the sufficient amount. If untreated, the symptoms can worsen, which leads not only to disability due to an spinal cord injury, but also to pathological changes in all organs and systems of the body. In severe cases, stenosis results in death, since organs cannot function normally.

Narrowing of the spinal canal can be asymptomatic first, but when the narrowing progresses, severe pain appears.

Spinal stenosis can cause numbness and pain in the shoulders and arms.

Stenosis of the lumbar spine can cause lower back pain.

Pain in one or both legs.

Intermittent claudication.

Feeling of numbness, tingling, weakness in the legs when standing or walking.

Severe stenosis of the lumbar spine can cause urinary incontinence.

Diagnostics

It is almost impossible to reveal stenosis based only on pain syndrome, because pain is a manifestation of many pathological conditions. Therefore, after examining the patient and collecting an anamnesis, the doctor will order additional instrumental diagnostics that will help establish the cause of the disease and prescribe the correct treatment.

Such examinations include MRI and CT of the spine, myelography and functional radiography. In the presence of stenosis, pathological changes that cause the spinal canal narrowing will be visible. A series of tests is typically performed to determine the degree and level of damage.

Modern methods of treating stenosis

Based on the results of the examinations, the doctor will decide which treatment method will be the most suitable in the certain case. Conservative treatment aimed at relieving pain and reducing inflammation is applied first:

Analgesics.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Epidural injections of glucocorticoids.

Physiotherapy.

Massage and exercises.

Surgical treatment is prescribed in the progression of the disease and the absence of improvements from conservative treatment. The operation is indicated in severe pain, increased muscle weakness, sensitivity disorders and progressive muscle atrophy. The purpose of the surgery is to reduce pressure on the nerve roots in the spinal canal, reduce pain and neurological symptoms. After the operation, the patients undergo a long recovery course, including massage and exercise therapy.

Preventive actions include:

Regular exercise.

Rational nutrition, vitamins intake.

The correct position during sleep, using firm mattress.

At the first manifestations of pathology, it is better seek qualified help immediately. It is worth remembering that spinal stenosis is a rapidly progressive disease that can cause disability. Take care of your health and visit the physician timely.

Where can I get the most effective treatment of spinal stenosis?

According to the statistics of successful operations in the world, Germany is the best country for treating spinal stenosis. It is connected with the availability of modern equipment and highly qualified doctors. German doctors are the best in their field, choosing them you entrust your life to the professionals. With the help of Booking Health service you can easily choose the best clinic and an individual treatment programs for yourself.

