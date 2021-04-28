Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous and Hearts’ winger Gary Mackay-Steven have been named in the SPFL Team of the Week.

‘Porto’ scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out which sees Hibs back at Hampden on 8th May for the semi-final against Dundee United whilst Mackay-Steven scored a double against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The team was selected by BBC Scotland presenter Craig Fowler who hosts popular show A View from the Terrace.

Also included were Hearts on-loan striker Craig Wighton who scored twice in Dunfermline’s 4-3 win over Arbroath.

Former Hibs’ striker Marc McNulty whose double for Dundee United in their victory over Aberdeen was also named.

Unsurprisingly St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark was named Starman for his performance against Rangers.

The full team is as follows.

Zander Clark (St Johnstone), Cammy Kerr (Dundee), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Sam Roscoe (Ayr United), Miller Fenton (East Fife), Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian), Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle), Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead), Marc McNulty (Dundee United), Matty Yates (Stranraer), Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic)

