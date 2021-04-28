A man has been jailed for 45 months after drugs worth an estimated street value of £220,000 were recovered in Edinburgh.

Dale Cleeton (28) admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 27 April, 2021.

A Police Scotland operation between November 2017 and February 2019 recovered significant quantities of cocaine, and smaller quantities of other controlled drugs, at various locations across Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Mark McCullagh from OCCTU East said: “As a result of this operation, a significant quantity of harmful drugs were taken off the streets of Edinburgh, and Dale Cleeton has now been held to account for his actions.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities and officers are working every day to identify those involved in supply and put a stop to their despicable activities.

“Support from members of the public is vital to this work and we would continue to encourage people to engage with the police and pass on any relevant information.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

