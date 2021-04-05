It has been an interesting 12 months with many of us stuck indoors and more people than ever before now working from home.

Platforms such as Netflix, Shopify and Zoom have all greatly benefitted over the past year as many of us have increased the number of services we subscribe too.

Maintaining our happiness and social life has been one of the biggest challenges for many of us during this time. I myself used to play poker on a weekly basis at the local town hall, but that all came to a stop last year.

We are still able to play poker on a weekly basis, but we have to do it from our own homes instead. It seemed a little tricky at first but looking back on it, it is actually really simple.

It has proven to be a big success for my group of friends and has really helped maintain, if not, increase, our socialising. I’d certainly recommend it for any group of friends who have an interest in poker and card games. Here are a few suggestions for how you can play poker with your friends too:

Desktop/Laptop/Tablet

One of the older forms of online gaming is via your traditional PC or laptop. Or from a tablet if you have one of those too.

These powerful devices allow you to play a smooth game of poker online, with the ability to chat to your friends over a headset. There are a number of casinos to pick from too, usually free to join and many with a sign up offer too.

With many to choose from be sure to check out the UK casino list to determine which is the best for you and your friends. Many sites allow for private games so that you can play and chat among your friends, whilst also keeping a leaderboard. These can be done for free or with real money at stake.

What is really cool is the ability to play among your friends for money too. For example, once we a month my friends and I each deposit £10 into an account and play for the total amount among each other.

Photo by NordWood Themes on Unsplash

Mobile

Online poker has become more and more popular over the last decade or so and is increasingly moving away from just desktops, and now more predominantly on mobiles.

Mobile gaming used to be mainly for on the go – such as waiting in public for friends, on public transport etc. Today, mobile devices are more powerful than many desktop computers, such as they can store an incredible amount of data, have better quality graphics cards and sound devices.

It’s no surprise then that the occasional friend of ours like to join in the weekly poker sessions via his mobile device. There are a number of apps that are free to download and play. It is your choice whether you want to play for real money or not, whilst many offer no deposit bonuses too.

Some apps allow for you to play among your friends only whilst also retaining the ability to chat using your voice rather than a messenger. Mobile devices are so powerful these days that you can do everything from them whilst still being able to navigate around your home without any distractions, or even have the TV on in the background.

Poker Set

Depending on the size of your bubble and local restrictions, it can still be possible to play poker from home with a physical set including chips. This will become easier as we roll into the summer too. This means we will soon be able to play person in our gardens, wearing our sombreros whilst getting a tan.

We have all owned a pack of playing cards over the years, whilst poker chips can be relatively cheap to purchase online too. It really depends on how much you are willing to spend, the amount you want, quality, etc.

Set up a suitable location for the game and some snacks and drinks and you are good to go once your friends arrive. This way of playing poker means you can play at your own pace, take breaks and generally just have a great time in person with your friends.

