Kevin Dabrowski has signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at Easter Road until at least the summer of 2023.

Standing at almost six feet five inches tall, the goalkeeper joined Hibernian’s Development Squad from the youth system at Polish club Lech Poznan back in 2017 and has now committed himself to the club for another two years.

A productive loan spell at Cowdenbeath during season 2019/20 did him no harm at all, with a stand-out man of the match performance in a Betfred Cup clash with Hearts even earning him a round of applause from the visiting supporters.

His willingness to develop also saw him loaned out to Dumbarton for a spell of around a dozen games in the first half of the 2020/21 season, where his showings earned him a spot in one of the SPFL’s Team of the Week lists.

He was recalled in January after Dillon Barnes returned to parent club QPR, and the 22-year-old is determined to stake a claim for a regular starting spot at Hibs.

He told the club website: “I’m very happy here and I’ve been here for four-and-a-half years – soon to be five – and I feel like it’s my second home.

“To sign an extension for two years is a really big positive for me and my family.

“I really enjoy working every day with Ofir (Marciano) and Matt (Macey) and it’s simple for me – I want to become a first choice goalkeeper for Hibernian. That’s the aim.”

