Following an increase in antisocial behaviour in Portobello recently, local officers will be carrying out focused patrols this weekend.

Local community Sergeant Suzie Sandbach of Craigmillar Police Station said: “Officers responded to a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving groups of youths in Portobello last weekend.

Police stock image. Portobello

“Dealing with disorder and antisocial behaviour is a policing priority in Edinburgh and I’d like to reassure residents, visitors and business owners in Portobello that there will be an increased police presence over the coming weekends to disrupt anyone intent on causing trouble.

“Our open spaces and beaches can now be enjoyed by the wider community and beyond, but sadly this can be ruined by the reckless behaviour of a small minority which is often fuelled by alcohol, and will not be tolerated.

“Local officers will continue to remain visible in the area, on mobile, foot or cycle patrol and I ask that if you see any criminality in the area help us hold offenders to account by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

