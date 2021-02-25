Police Scotland will be hosting a Crime Prevention Live Q&A Session on Home and Personal Property Security on Thursday 4th March between 7pm and 8pm

Officers from the Prevention, Intervention and Partnerships Department will be online and available to answer relevant crime prevention questions.

The session is designed to help protect your property and improve your chances of property being recovered if it gets lost or stolen.

Learn more about how to improve the security of your home, outbuildings, sheds, garages, stairwells, cars, bikes and valuables.

Here’s how it will work – Officers will create a post at the start of the session and you can ask questions in the comments of that post.

The aim is for an interactive session, however if you can’t be online during those times you can ask a question in the comments of this post and officers will endeavour to answer them during the live session.

