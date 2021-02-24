Police are appealing for information following a road crash involving two vehicles on Bonnington Road, which took place around 4.20pm yesterday afternoon.

A Volkswagen Polo was being driven westbound on Bonnington Road at its junction with Anderson Place, when it was involved in a collision with a Pulse XF motorcycle being driven eastbound.

”Police and Ambulance attended. The 32 year-old motorcyclist was taken by Ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.”

The 36 year-old female driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured.

Constable James Lamb is appealing for any witnesses to the crash. He said: “Our enquiries into this crash are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this crash take place, or who was driving on Bonnington Road near Anderson Place at the time who has dash-cam footage to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact the Road Policing Unit at Edinburgh through 101 with reference 2281 of 23 February.”

