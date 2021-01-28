The qualifying draw for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship took place in Nyon this morning with Scotland Under-21s drawn alongside Denmark, Belgium, Turkey and Kazakhstan in Group I.

53 nations were included in the draw, vying for 14 places at the tournament alongside final tournament co-hosts Georgia and Romania.

Thursday’s draw split the nations in to eight groups of six and one group of five, in which Scot Gemmill’s side were drawn, with the nine groups set to be contested between March 2021 and June 2022.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up will qualify for the final tournament. The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

Full Draw

Group A: Croatia, Austria, Norway, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group B: Germany, Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Group C: Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Malta

Group D: Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Group E: Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Wales, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group F: Italy, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Group G: England, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo, Andorra

Group H: France, Serbia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Armenia

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan

