A significant amount of drugs have been recovered in the capital during the past 24 hours and a number of individuals were arrested.

As a result of proactive enquiries, an address was searched in the south west of the city yesterday (27 January 2021) during which diamorphine valued at £8000, diazepam valued at £11,500 and alprazolam valued at £21,000 was recovered. A 41-year-old man was charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date for drugs related offences.

An address in the north west of the city was also searched, in an unrelated matter, during which a cannabis cultivation was discovered with a potential street value of £50,000. Three men aged 17, 30 and 36 years old were charged with drugs related offences and an offence under the Electricity Act. Two will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today and one at a later date.

Another address in the north west of the city was also searched, following unrelated enquiries, and another cannabis cultivation was discovered with a potential street value of £12,000. A 27-year-old man was charged with drug related offences and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

During the early hours of this morning (Thursday 28 January 2021) a vehicle was stopped by officers on mobile patrol in the north east of the city and a 26-year-old man was found to be in possession of diamorphine valued at £4,500, crack cocaine valued at £6,000 and cannabis valued at £55. He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow (29 January 2021) for drugs related offences.

If you have any information on the supply of controlled drugs we would urge you to contact Police Scotland on 101 or by completing the online ‘Contact Us’ form –

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

