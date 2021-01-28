Former Hibs’ Scottish Cup winning striker Jason Cummings has signed for Dundee on a deal until the summer of 2022.

Scotland international Cummings was a popular figure at Easter Road before a big money move to Nottingham Forest.

His Hibs’ career started alongside current Dundee manager James McPake who was on the substitutes bench the day he made his professional debut.

After helping Hibs to the Scottish Cup triumph in 2016 then promotion back to the Premiership the following season.

He netted an impressive 55 goals in 98 games in the Championship and earned a move to Nottingham Forest.

While with Forest he made his international debut against Holland at Pittodrie and would go on to add another cap four months later away to Hungary.

He had loan spells with Rangers, Peterborough and Luton Town before joining Shrewsbury Town in 2019.

His crowning moment with the New Meadow side came when he scored twice in the FA Cup as they came from 2-0 down to earn a draw against Liverpool a year ago this week.

Cummings signs for the club on an 18 months deal and will wear number 35.

