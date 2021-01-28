UEFA repeated its commitment to holding the Euro across the twelve cities according to the timetable that has already been published.

UEFA officials yesterday met representatives of the 12 host cities of the UEFA EURO 2020, in a routine meeting to discuss operational matters relating to the tournament, which is to be staged in the summer.

sfa

All parties recognise the need for flexibility around decisions to be made on the arrangements for the tournament, in order to reflect the different challenges and circumstances that cities find themselves in.

As a result of that and the fast-changing nature of the situation around the pandemic, the deadline for the submission of plans to accommodate fans inside the stadiums has been moved to early April.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: “UEFA is committed to holding EURO 2020 in the 12 cities originally planned. The Euro is the flagship competition for national team football in Europe and is a vital source of funding for grassroots and wider football development.

“I am optimistic that things are highly likely to be very different with regard to the virus as we move closer to the tournament and it is important that we give the host cities and governments as much time as we can to formulate an accurate picture of what will be possible come June and July.

“Fans are such a big part of what makes football special and that is true of the Euro as much as it is of any game. We must allow ourselves the maximum space to allow their return to the stadiums.”

