Darren McGregor believes that the Hibs’ players should take the positives from last night’s controversial defeat to champions’ elect Rangers at Easter Road.

McGregor made his first league start in almost a year, replacing Paul Hanlon and performed well in the heart of the defence alongside Ryan Porteous.

The defender revealed that there had been a meeting earlier in the week where ‘grievances were aired’ following a poor second-half against St Johnstone which ended Hibs’ Betfred Cup dreams and the players reacted positively.

Last night’s game hinged on a poor refereeing decision after Rangers’ goal scorer should have been sent off for a stamp on Porteous who eventually had to leave the field with an injury but referee Kevin Clancy decided that the incident did not merit a red card.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the final whistle McGregor said: “Ultimately we are disappointed because we put in so much to come away with zero points but we need to take a lot of positives from where we were at the start of the week till now.

“It was apparent in the St Johnstone game when we went down we never reacted the best bit I think today we did that.

“We had a wee conversation at the start of the week and aired our grievances and I think that definitely helped and you can see in today’s performance that we were on the front foot and were trying our utmost and the reaction to the goal being scored was positive.

“I was tired toward the end as I haven’t played too much football but every time I get the opportunity to put this strip on it’s an absolute honour and privilege and whenever I do get that opportunity I will do my utmost to try and do the fans proud and the team proud. It doesn’t get any easier especially against Rangers but as I say I give my all on the park and having given 100% I am happy.

“I was telling the referee that he’s (Morelos) not stood on Porteous to hurt him but he had stood on him. I seen it with my own eyes. He could easily have stepped over him so if that constitutes a red card then it’s a red card. The referee said that he didn’t think it was intentional and he never meant to put his foot there but we all know the game and where and when you can put your foot in and to me it did look as though he could have placed it on the ground but he placed it on Ryan’s leg.”

