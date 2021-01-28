Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM has released a statement following The Scottish Government’s draft budget announcement.

In it he welcomes the announcement to eliminate the structural deficit in funding and vowed to continue to enhance capacity and capability to protect the people of Scotland.

He also insisted that accessibility to local policing will always lie at the hearts of the force’s purpose.

He said: “I welcome the announcement to eliminate the structural deficit in policing’s funding.

“The reform of policing in Scotland has brought many benefits to all communities across the country, while £200m has been returned to the public purse every year compared to legacy arrangements.

“The last 12 months have demonstrated the relentless nature of policing. Our mission to prevent harm, support communities and keep people safe has been evident throughout the pandemic.

“We will continue to enhance capacity and capability to protect the people of Scotland in the public, private and virtual spaces.

“Responsive and accessible local policing is deeply valued by our fellow citizens and will always lie at the heart of Police Scotland’s purpose and approach.”

