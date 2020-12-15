Following the conviction of Gabrielle Friel, aged 22 years, today, Tuesday, 15 December 2020, at the High Court in Edinburgh for an offence under section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Pat Campbell, Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable for Organised Crime, Counter Terrorism and Intelligence, said:

“Gabrielle Friel is a potentially dangerous and disaffected individual and Police Scotland welcomes the outcome of this case as the consequences of his actions could have been catastrophic.

“I sincerely thank the health and social care professionals and the Police Scotland officers involved in what was an extremely complex and challenging investigation. Their actions contributed to an early intervention and, undoubtedly prevented him undertaking an act that threatened the safety of our communities.

“This was an unprecedented case and the charges libelled by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service underlines the severity of Friel’s intentions.

“Police Scotland remains absolutely committed and focussed on protecting our citizens and working closely with partners to achieve this by delivering the multi-agency Prevent Strategy.

“We can’t do this alone and we also need the help of families, friends and the wider public.

“I know it can be a big step, particularly when we are referring to terrorism. But if you think that a family member or a friend is being radicalised, displaying extremist views or becoming involved in terrorist activity you should contact Police Scotland. Officers will work alongside other public protection partners to safeguard that individual and the public.

“By working together effectively, we will also help to safeguard individuals who have been identified as being vulnerable to radicalisation or being drawn into extremism.

“Anyone who has concerns should contact Police Scotland or the confidential anti-terrorist hotline 0800 789 321. There is helpful and confidential advice available at the ACT Early Counter Terrorism Policing website.”

