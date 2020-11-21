A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a two-year-old child in the north of the city earlier today.

Police and emergency services attended an address in the Muirhouse area around 9.30am this morning.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

A two-year-old child was found seriously injured and he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Chief Inspector David Happs, from Drylaw Police Station, said: “Around 9.30am on Saturday, 21 November, 2020, officers and emergency services were called to an address in the Muirhouse area of Edinburgh where a two-year-old child was found seriously injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident, enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

“We understand an incident such as this can cause distress and alarm to the local community. There will be a continued police presence in the area as we conduct enquiries.”

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should report this to Police on 101, quoting incident number 1010 of 21 November.”

